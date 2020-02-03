The strange thing about racing is how rarely riders actually find each other on the track. Throw in the variables of starts and crashes and even riders that are “battling” for a championship don’t even battle at the races.

This year’s 250SX West Region Championship contains three riders, Justin Cooper, Austin Forkner, and Dylan Ferrandis. Cooper and Forkner battled immediately in their first heat race of the year, with Cooper block passing Forkner and Forkner going down. They picked it up again in the Anaheim 1 main, with Cooper pressing the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider until Forkner landed on some tough blocks and handed over the lead.

Ferrandis hasn’t been in these fights because, as usual, he’s often coming from the back after a bad start. His speed is undeniable, though, as the defending 250SX West Region Champion has clocked the fastest qualifying time at each race this year. Speed, though, is also the trade of Forkner, who even sold “Fast AF” shirts last year and won every round of 250SX East last year until injury. Forkner has declared he’s no longer chasing qualifying times anymore after crashing away a championship in practice last year, but in the mains, you know Forkner always carries a certain swagger.

Lately, Cooper has been the one dealing with the adversity, so he hasn’t been in the fight. Forkner used his starts to get the better of the group last week at Glendale, and while Ferrandis did pass him in the final main event, the Frenchman even admitted Forkner didn’t have to beat him to lock down the overall. Forkner settled in just to lock the win in the Triple Crown with 1-1-3 finishes.