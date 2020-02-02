Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Webb's Save At Oakland

February 2, 2020 5:25pm | by:

Jason Weigandt had plans to go to the local motocross track on Superbowl Sunday, but that didn't happen. He had to figure out another way. Cooper Webb had plans on getting his speed and start back online and winning the Oakland Supercross. That didn't happen, either. But Cooper, as he does, figured out a way down the stretch in Oakland. The final three laps of the race might have just saved his season.

Jason Weigandt talks about it for the Weege Show.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
