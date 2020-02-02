Watch: Oakland Highlights
In the 250SX Class, Alex Martin lead the main event early but was overtaken by Austin Forkner. Michael Mosiman suffered a crash in a turn that resulted in several riders going down and ending his night early, as Dylan Ferrandis reeled in Forkner. Ferrandis made a block pass on Forkner on the tenth lap for the lead before eventually taking the checkered flag for the second time this year.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
In the 450SX Class, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, and Cooper Webb got themselves out front quickly after the gate drop. Roczen and Tomac pulled away from the others and the two went back and forth, trading places for the lead several times. Tomac finally made a pass stick and he took the checkered flag as a late-race charge from Webb allowed for a last-corner pass on Roczen for second place.
