Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Watch: Oakland Highlights

February 2, 2020 9:00am
In the 250SX Class, Alex Martin lead the main event early but was overtaken by Austin ForknerMichael Mosiman suffered a crash in a turn that resulted in several riders going down and ending his night early, as Dylan Ferrandis reeled in Forkner. Ferrandis made a block pass on Forkner on the tenth lap for the lead before eventually taking the checkered flag for the second time this year.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 450SX Class, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, and Cooper Webb got themselves out front quickly after the gate drop. Roczen and Tomac pulled away from the others and the two went back and forth, trading places for the lead several times. Tomac finally made a pass stick and he took the checkered flag as a late-race charge from Webb allowed for a last-corner pass on Roczen for second place.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

