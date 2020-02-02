In the 250SX Class, Alex Martin lead the main event early but was overtaken by Austin Forkner. Michael Mosiman suffered a crash in a turn that resulted in several riders going down and ending his night early, as Dylan Ferrandis reeled in Forkner. Ferrandis made a block pass on Forkner on the tenth lap for the lead before eventually taking the checkered flag for the second time this year.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.