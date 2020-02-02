Saturday Night Live: Oakland

Roczen went on to explain that even though he led thirteen of the race’s twenty-one laps, he didn’t feel like he was on his game in Oakland, which is a big change from just one week ago.

“This weekend I felt a little slow and wasn’t riding too well on the track,” Roczen said. “It took me a while to get everything down so I’m actually happy we’re just on the podium. Obviously I gave up a few valuable points there at the end, but I just wasn’t the fastest tonight and I made a couple of big mistakes with about three laps to go. They were costly and it let Cooper [Webb] sneak in there. On the last lap if you’re behind somebody you can kind of pick your lines and try to make something happen, which he did. I’m not too happy about that, but that’s racing. Looking at the big picture, we’ve been on the podium a lot and overall I’m still pretty happy to be on the podium here.”

In a change for the better, defending champ Webb looked like the Webb of 2019 who won this race last year, and even though he was tonight’s runner-up, the fire he’s famous for looked like it was back.

“I finally just raced ahead tonight. I’ve been conservative I guess and haven’t been laying it all out there like these guys have,” Webb explained. “Tonight it was a much better direction. I fought hard the whole main event. I still need a little bit there at the beginning, but overall I’m happy and I think we’re in a good spot moving forward.”

When asked about his second-half heroics, Webb explained he’d simply messed up the first half of the race by being impatient.