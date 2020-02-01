Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Instapics: Oakland

February 1, 2020 1:30pm
Round five of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

