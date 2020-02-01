Day In The Dirt Down South Registration Now Open

Red Bull Day in the Dirt, the fastest party on two wheels, is coming DOWN SOUTH to historic Dade City Motocross in Florida. The inaugural East Coast edition of Red Bull Day in the Dirt will take place March 13-15, right at the end of Bike Week, and registration is open now for participants.

This unique event has been one of the most-beloved events in Southern California for 22 years now, and the crew at Red Bull and Fasthouse decided it was time to show the people back east what they’ve been missing. Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South promises to be a unique gathering of dirt bike-riding, fun-loving family and friends. This event will attract the greats, the near-greats and the not-so-greats of moto and the freestyle community, as well as motorcycle fanatics from all over the world.

Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South will begin Friday, March 13, with practice, the XR 100 Pit Bike Race—aka the Pink Flamingo Dash for Glory—and the Down South Reunion Race for anyone who ever spent time at Cocoa Beach, Chicken Farm, Bithlo, Sunshine Speedway, Gatorback Cycle Park or anywhere else in Florida where we all grew up riding and racing dirt bikes.

And speaking of racing, it will be happening all weekend with classes for all levels and ages—from Beginner to Pro, Minicycles to Vintage, Vets and Women, Two-Strokes, Off-Roaders—everyone. There will also be a wide array of team races like the Bosa Nova GP, Moto A Go-Go, the Old Switcheroo, the Still Smoking Two-Stroke race and finally the Coup de Grace Survival Race where riders endure and persevere because just crossing the finish line means victory! Also, riders that compete in and finish five events become an Ironman and will receive a stylish trophy.