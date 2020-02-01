Three visiting Australians have hit the ranks of 250SX West in Monster Energy Supercross this year, and they’ve all had some success. Luke Clout, who narrowly missed this year’s Australian Supercross Championship (to Justin Brayton) in the 450 class, is now racing a 250 for the Penrite Honda team, which has set up a U.S. operation. He’s tenth in points with 21-7-6-10 finishes. Aaron Tanti missed the main event at Anaheim 1 but has delivered 13-13-16 finishes since for 17th in points. Jay Wilson—who won Australia’s SX2 (250) Championship in 2018—is right with Tanti in points, running 18th. He’s had finishes of 17-11-15 at the two Anaheim’s and Glendale (he sat out of St. Louis).

Here are three questions and three answers from three Aussies.

1. How’s the American adventure going so far?

Luke Clout: It’s been fun, and also challenging. Learning a new bike and getting back to riding a 250 has been an adjustment but I’m starting to figure it out now, I’ve really enjoyed being at the races and getting to meet new people and traveling around to new places!

Jay Wilson: This trip has been epic so far. I have my wife and two-year-old daughter with me, as well as my mechanic and his family so it’s been really cool. It’s been nice to be able to go to the track to ride and not to have to prep and water it. [Laughs] We have been learning a lot on the bike, the intensity here is a lot higher than in Australia, so it’s been a process of getting comfortable with being a bit uncomfortable if that makes sense. Then the races on the weekend are different too but everyone has been really friendly and welcoming to us. We don’t want to go home now. [Laughs]

Aaron Tanti: The trip so far has been awesome, everyone has been so welcoming and helpful when needed. We have an awesome group of sponsors we use back home in Australia that have been awesome to me here too. Riding and racing with guys I’ve watched on TV and followed their careers is also pretty wicked! Also pretty cool to have made most of the main events and do some decent rides over here too.