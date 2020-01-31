Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
The Weege Show: Oakland SX Preview

January 31, 2020 9:20am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki track where Alex Martin is hard at work testing and improving for round five. Everyone is, because if you're not in the hunt by the fifth race, history shows you might not be in it for the rest of the year, either. Right now, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are trying to take control of 450SX and another 1-2 finish for them won't help the odds for anyone else. But we've seen it before from these two. Will they keep this up? Who will fight back this weekend?

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

