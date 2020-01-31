Racerhead #5

Welcome to Racerhead, and if you’re going to the fifth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, welcome to Oakland. Don’t forget that tomorrow night’s race has an earlier start time than most, as opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. West Coast time, and the first gate drop will be 5:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. East), so get your DVR and/or fantasy lineups set to the right times. And if you want a quick and cool preview of the Oakland race, check out this one from our own Jason Weigandt, via the Weege Show, where he reported from the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki test track.

The Oakland race marks the fifth round of the series but the first race of the second month of the series, as tomorrow is February 1. Were this the early eighties, this weekend’s race would mark the series opener: before 1985, the series didn’t start until the last Saturday night in January (and in the late seventies it started even later). But nowadays some guys are already out of this championships—especially in the 250SX West Region, where the series will be halfway over after tomorrow night.

If February starts the second month, who won January? Right now, according to the points, it was HRC Honda’s Ken Roczen and Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper, though it does feel like they’re going in different directions. After a so-so start at the Anaheim opener, where he placed a so-so sixth, Roczen won two of the next three, including a brilliant 1-1-1 in last weekend’s first Triple Crown race. He’s got the red plate on that red bike, and he’s definitely riding forward. The huge emotional win at St. Louis—his first in nearly three years—was immediately followed by a steady runner-up ride at Anaheim 2, and then that emphatic sweep in Glendale, Arizona. It feels like Roczen could go on a roll here….

It feels like Eli Tomac is primed to go with him. Eli had his own so-so Anaheim opener, and then another slightly-below-his-par finish at St. Louis. But then he came from way behind to win A2, and while he did not have the same great starts and finishes as Roczen in Glendale, he was better than everyone else. That leaves him eight points behind Roczen right now (92-84). Coincidentally, at this point last year, Roczen was second in points with 81, Tomac third with 80, while eventual champion Cooper Webb was leading at 83.