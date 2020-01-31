Race Day Feed: Oakland

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After last week’s race in Glendale you were probably left thinking, “Well that escalated quickly.” And for plenty of reasons too! 250SX West Points leader Justin Cooper had a terrible night, and although he won the final main event, his overall finish was ninth place, which slashed his once cushy lead to just three points over Dylan Ferrandis, nine points over Brandon Hartranft, and ten points over Austin Forkner. It’s hard to believe coming into Glendale Forkner was facing a twenty-two-point deficit to Cooper, but hey, things happen fast in the 250SX Class! And speaking of things flying by in the 250SX Class, where has the time gone? When the roost settles tonight the 250SX West season will be half done! There’s also just one more race after tonight until the series heads East.

Something else that escalated quickly was the Injury Report. Justin Bogle, Benny Bloss, Chris Blose, and Christian Craig all sustained injuries in Glendale that will keep them out of action tonight. Blose got the worst of it, sustaining multiple injuries. Remarkably, team owner Michael Lindsay told us that Blose hopes to return before the season ends. The GEICO Honda crew won’t be back until Tampa, as both their riders, Craig and Jett Lawrence, are currently out of action. The news isn’t all bad on the injury front though, as Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron Mcadoo will return to action tomorrow after suffering a collapsed and partially collapsed lungs in St. Louis. Free practice will get going soon, so check back for a report on what's happening in Northern California.