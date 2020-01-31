Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
How to Watch: Oakland

How to Watch Oakland

January 31, 2020 10:45am

Round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 1, in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from RingCentral Coliseum beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round five beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for round five.

TV | Online Schedule

Oakland

- Oakland, CA

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 1 - 2:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 1 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 1 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany92
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO84
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY81
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM78
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC72
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY86
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France83
3Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ77
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO76
5Alex Martin Millville, MN66
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

Race Center

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

Other Info

RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621

Main Event — 5:30 p.m. PST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

11:35 am PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
11:50 am PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
12:05 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:20 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:35 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
12:50 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

1:45 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:00 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:15 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:30 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:45 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:00 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

5:35 pm PST 250SX  Heat #1 
5:49 pm PST 250SX  Heat #2 
6:03 pm PST 450SX  Heat #1 
6:17 pm PST 450SX  Heat #2
6:40 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
6:53 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
7:22 pm PST 250SX Main Event
7:57 pm PST 450SX Main Event

*Events scheduled to change without notice

