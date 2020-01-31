Round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 1, in Oakland, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from RingCentral Coliseum beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round five beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for round five.
TV | Online Schedule
Oakland
RingCentral Coliseum - Oakland, CA
|Qualifying
|February 1 - 2:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 1 - 8:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 1 - 8:30pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|92
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|84
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|81
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|78
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|72
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|86
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|83
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|77
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|76
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|66
Other Links
Other Info
RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621
Main Event — 5:30 p.m. PST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
11:35 am PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
11:50 am PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
12:05 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:20 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:35 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
12:50 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
1:45 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:00 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:15 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:30 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:45 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:00 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
5:35 pm PST 250SX Heat #1
5:49 pm PST 250SX Heat #2
6:03 pm PST 450SX Heat #1
6:17 pm PST 450SX Heat #2
6:40 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
6:53 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
7:22 pm PST 250SX Main Event
7:57 pm PST 450SX Main Event
*Events scheduled to change without notice