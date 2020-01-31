Round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 1, in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from RingCentral Coliseum beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round five beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for round five.

TV | Online Schedule