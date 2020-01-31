Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Exhaust Podcast: Late Bloomer

Exhaust Podcast Late Bloomer

January 31, 2020 1:15pm
by:

With his dad, John, collecting AMA Hare Scrambles Championships and then buying and operating the Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota, you'd think Alex and his brother Jeremy Martin were born with throttles in their hands. In this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt digs into Alex's racing story and finds out a full-time professional career wasn't really on the radar—in fact, his parents didn't really even encourage it. Alex had to figure it all out on his own, which took quite a bit of time. That might be why the Minnesota native only found his stride in his late twenties and is still pushing hard at age 30. Have a listen as one of the smartest, most down-to-earth guys in the factory pits shares some training and diet ideas as well. There's a lot to learn from a rider who had to learn a lot on his own.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

