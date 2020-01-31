Victim of Success

At this point in 2019 Cooper Webb held the red plate by two points over Ken Roczen, but now trails Roczen, this year’s current leader, by 20 points in fifth. But as far as his results go, they’re far from horrible. He’s only been off the podium twice, and his worst finish through four rounds in 2019, a tenth, is only two spots better than his worst finish so far this season (twelfth). And, his average finish is only 1.25 positions worse in 2020 (5.5 vs. 4.25). Had Webb had this season last year people would be taking note of how well he was doing! Webb won Oakland last year. Will he get back to his winning ways this weekend? ­–Hansel

Checkin' 'em off

Ken Roczen could retire today and his career would be considered a resounding success. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s checked every box he’d like to. Obviously, he wants the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. It would also be nice to win in Oakland—he’s never won this race on a 450, and led until the white flag waved here in 2018. You’ve got to love his chances of getting it done this time. The HRC Honda rider already has two wins this season and is fresh off a perfect night of racing in Glendale, where he thoroughly smoked the competition in all three Triple Crown main events. Who thinks Roczen will cross off Oakland this weekend? –Hansel

Distinct Progress

Jacob Hayes didn’t come into 2020 at full potential, thanks to a shoulder injury he’d suffered while racing in Australia. After A1 he told us he thought he’d be back to form, or at least close to it, by Glendale. Well, the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports rider lived up to his word, riding noticeably better and taking fifth overall, his best result of the season. Last year his best result of the season (and career), a fifth, came at Oakland, which happens to be where he’ll race this weekend. Will his forward motion continue in NorCal? -Hansel