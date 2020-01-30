THOR U.S. Mega Series Joins Parts Unlimited Racer Rewards Program

Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with the Victory Sports THOR Mega Series as part of the We Support the Sport® Racer Rewards Program.

The THOR U.S. Mega Series by Bridgestone Tires includes 15 races throughout the Southeast (TN, VA, SC, GA) with motocross classes for everyone and including some ATV. The series gets underway February 29 at Muddy Creek Raceway and goes through October 11.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport® Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide. Together with our series partners, we look forward to a great riding season.

For more information on the THOR U.S. Mega Series, visit www.victory-sports.com.