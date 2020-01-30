Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
THOR U.S. Mega Series Joins Parts Unlimited Racer Rewards Program

January 30, 2020 11:45am | by:
Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with the Victory Sports THOR Mega Series as part of the We Support the Sport® Racer Rewards Program. 

The THOR U.S. Mega Series by Bridgestone Tires includes 15 races throughout the Southeast (TN, VA, SC, GA) with motocross classes for everyone and including some ATV. The series gets underway February 29 at Muddy Creek Raceway and goes through October 11. 

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport® Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide. Together with our series partners, we look forward to a great riding season.

For more information on the THOR U.S. Mega Series, visit www.victory-sports.com.

