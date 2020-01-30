Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Full Schedule

The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Indianapolis, Denver, Las Vegas

January 30, 2020 12:15pm

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? We will be having several live shows throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, including the Indianapolis, Denver, and Las Vegas Supercrosses. 

Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and some guest stars will take the stage and take your questions. Expect plenty of bench racing and analysis, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.

Check out details below and make sure to reserve your spot before the tickets sell out!

Indianapolis

On Friday, March 13, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Indianapolis. That's the day before round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.

Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests

When: Friday, March 13, 2020

Where: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times: Doors open at 5:30PM
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit pulpmx.com/indylive.

Get your tickets now!
Denver

Yamaha and Performance Cycle Presents: the PulpMX/Race X Live Podcast show talking about the sport of supercross with some special guests. Join Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Kris Keefer, Jason Thomas, and more. Presented by Performance Cycles. This show will be Friday, April 3, 2020—that's the night before the Denver Supercross.

Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests

When: Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: The Oriental Theater
4335 W 44th Ave
Denver, CO 80212

Times: VIP Ticket entry at 5:30 p.m.
General admission entry at 6 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) at $40 and then VIP plus meet and greet at $60.

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit theorientaltheater.com/event/355305.

Get your tickets now!
Las Vegas

On Friday, April 24, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Las Vegas. That's the day before round 16 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.

Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests

When: Friday, April 24, 2020

Where: The Space
3460 Cavaretta Ct
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Times: General admission entry at 6 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit thespacelv.com/event/pulpmx-racerx-live.

Get your tickets now!
