The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Indianapolis, Denver, Las Vegas
You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? We will be having several live shows throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, including the Indianapolis, Denver, and Las Vegas Supercrosses.
Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and some guest stars will take the stage and take your questions. Expect plenty of bench racing and analysis, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.
Check out details below and make sure to reserve your spot before the tickets sell out!
Indianapolis
On Friday, March 13, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Indianapolis. That's the day before round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.
Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests
When: Friday, March 13, 2020
Where: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Times: Doors open at 5:30PM
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.
A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.
Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!
To purchase tickets, visit pulpmx.com/indylive.
Denver
Yamaha and Performance Cycle Presents: the PulpMX/Race X Live Podcast show talking about the sport of supercross with some special guests. Join Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Kris Keefer, Jason Thomas, and more. Presented by Performance Cycles. This show will be Friday, April 3, 2020—that's the night before the Denver Supercross.
Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: The Oriental Theater
4335 W 44th Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Times: VIP Ticket entry at 5:30 p.m.
General admission entry at 6 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.
A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) at $40 and then VIP plus meet and greet at $60.
Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!
To purchase tickets, visit theorientaltheater.com/event/355305.
Las Vegas
On Friday, April 24, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Las Vegas. That's the day before round 16 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.
Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and other guests
When: Friday, April 24, 2020
Where: The Space
3460 Cavaretta Ct
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Times: General admission entry at 6 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.
A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.
Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!
To purchase tickets, visit thespacelv.com/event/pulpmx-racerx-live.