The List: Instagram Pages to Follow

Social media has opened a whole bunch of new worlds for fans of, well, just about anything! But it can also be a rabbit hole—once you fall into searching around and following one cool thing to the next on Instagram, you've just lost an hour or two of your day. To make navigating it all a little simpler, we thought we would share some of our favorite follows, some moto, some not-so-moto, and some just plain funny. And think of this as Part 1 of many, because there's so much more out there to discover. If you've got any suggestion for good follows we might not know about, please feel free to list them below in the comments. We're always ready to waste more of our own time, too!

Motorcycle Related

Two of the best photographers of the ‘90s and beyond are Chris Hultner of Motocross Action and Racer X Magazine fame and Naoyuki Shibata of Japan. They both use their feeds to post some of their classic old photos from their time on the AMA beat, which means you will see plenty of shots of everyone from Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward, through Jeremy McGrath and Damon Bradshaw, and right into Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Chad Reed, and more.

Our good friend Nick McCabe created this page to celebrate a particular era of motocross racing in America, the "box van" years before big rigs and semi-haulers. It's a story told in photos of--you guessed it--box vans.

This is the Instagram feed of Align Media, which consists of Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery, all of whom shoot for us here at Racer X Magazine, as well as Fox Racing, GEICO Honda, and numerous other entities. The group posts photos after each race, so this is definitely worth a follow.