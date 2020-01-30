The List: Instagram Pages to Follow

Social media has opened a whole bunch of new worlds for fans of, well, just about anything! But it can also be a rabbit hole—once you fall into searching around and following one cool thing to the next on Instagram, you've just lost an hour or two of your day. To make navigating it all a little simpler, we thought we would share some of our favorite follows, some moto, some not-so-moto, and some just plain funny. And think of this as Part 1 of many, because there's so much more out there to discover. If you've got any suggestion for good follows we might not know about, please feel free to list them below in the comments. We're always ready to waste more of our own time, too!
Motorcycle Related
@hultnerphoto and @shibaphoto
Two of the best photographers of the ‘90s and beyond are Chris Hultner of Motocross Action and Racer X Magazine fame and Naoyuki Shibata of Japan. They both use their feeds to post some of their classic old photos from their time on the AMA beat, which means you will see plenty of shots of everyone from Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward, through Jeremy McGrath and Damon Bradshaw, and right into Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Chad Reed, and more.
@motocrossboxvans
Our good friend Nick McCabe created this page to celebrate a particular era of motocross racing in America, the "box van" years before big rigs and semi-haulers. It's a story told in photos of--you guessed it--box vans.
@align.with.us
This is the Instagram feed of Align Media, which consists of Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery, all of whom shoot for us here at Racer X Magazine, as well as Fox Racing, GEICO Honda, and numerous other entities. The group posts photos after each race, so this is definitely worth a follow.
@motocrossgoldenera
Seventies and eighties' SX/MX photographer David Dewhurst is preparing a coffee table book that will illustrate the era of works bikes, Trans-AMAs and daytime Daytona’s. His shots of the 1986 Anaheim Supercross alone are worth the follow and also worth buying his book when it comes out!
@lego.mx
The original Lego motocross page was named Racer X's "Best Non-Racer Instagram Account" for 2018, and for good reason--the recreations here are spot-on and very timely too.
@legomotox
Another Lego-inspired motocross page, only this one comes with an accompanying website called BLOX MOTOX where you can order your own customized little plastic motorcycles and riders.
@3lapsdown
Clinton Fowler's page is a number-cruncher for those of you playing fantasy supercross and motocross who are looking for any little extra insight.
@cafeofinsta
This page is for Cafe Racer / Custom Culture: "Life on two wheels--fueled by the best in custom culture and motorcycle lifestyle brands."
@90smotocross
They call themselves the "Official 90s Motocross Page" and for good reason, as they post photos and videos from '90s Grand Prix Motocross, AMA Supercross, the outdoor nationals, gear catalogs and more.
@wewentfast
An excellent page by our regular contributor Brett Smith, this page is a nostalgic ride/read down memory lane. The content is not limited to famous folks either, but also every-day moto enthusiasts whose young lives were shaped by the sport.
@motocrossstickers
A niche within a niche, this is a daily tour through my old MX sticker collections, which dates back to about 1972 and runs through today, with occasional contributions, old event advertisements and programs, pit passes, and other bits of moto minutiae.
@moto_memess
Funny spoofs and takes that make fun of SX/MX life and culture, sometimes with an R-rated outcome. They did some of their finest work around the Dylan Ferrandis/Christian Craig A2 get-together.
@vintagemxhelmets
It's exactly what it says it is: vintage MX helmets from yesteryear. Lots of cool hand-painted lids worn by legends like Jeremy McGrathRick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jeff Ward and more.
@moto.fails
Another aggregate page, this one for crashes, cool whips, the occasional run-ins with traffic and some very impressive wheelies. And this...
@dg533
DG's Vintage Motocross Garage is filled with super-cool old-school motocross photos and memorabilia from all over the world, with an obvious epicenter of Southern California.
@icollectmotorcycles
Another cool page from yesteryear, only this one is mostly populated with old bike finds, three-wheelers and the occasional box van that doesn't pop up on its sister page @motocrossboxvans.
@sorennergaard
This page is very similar to @icollectmotorcycles only its emphasis is on Grand Prix rarities from yesteryear, plus some amazing race photography from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
@alwaysbelieve331
Josh Gagnon has quite the impressive collection of motocross jerseys, ranging from some vintage No Fear gear to the jersey Jett Lawrence wore during his professional debut at the 2019 Unadilla National!
View this post on Instagram
MetLife ready! Anyone else gonna be there? @crtwotwo @austinforkner @zacho_16 @chasesexton @elitomac @rickycarmichael #chadreed #reed #cr22 #austinforkner #forkner #zachosborne #osborne #zacho #chasesexton #elitomac #tomac #et3 #rickycarmichael #carmichael #rc #metlifestadium #supercross
Non-Moto
@kookslams
This one could best be described as Man-vs.-Ocean, with the oceans almost always winning these pitched battles between surfers, boogie boarders, and seaside influencers against crashing waves.
@girlsgettinghurt
This hilarious (and hopefully not too harmful) collection of videos is exactly what the title says: girls getting hurt. It's an aggregate of action and accidents, often involving alcohol, weddings, nightclubs and just plain bad luck/stupidity from the fairer sex.
@jerryoftheday
One of the OG funny aggregate pages, "Jerry" is the winterized version of @kookslams and it includes lots of snow-covered crash-and-burn trips down the mountain. At last check it had 1.7 million followers.
@influencersinthewild
This page is as funny as it is alarming, featuring heavy doses of narcissism "celebrating content culture." You have to see these behind-the-scenes looks at people creating the content that proliferates our social media feeds. It's like the Truman Show done with selfies.
@floridapeoplegonewild
There are a bunch of good "Florida Man" pages because there's always a crazy story that begins with "Florida man..." and just goes downhill from there, so we narrowed it down to just this one.
@dinkyhim
Simon Cudby first sent us this page, which follows the exploits of a standing, rapping baller of a dog... At least we think that's what it's about!