Back outside we go as round five takes us to Oakland, California. This round has grown on me over the years. Make no mistake, Oakland has rough and tough areas. When it comes to Monster Energy AMA Supercross, though, the event goes off without a hitch. The stadium is rich with history between the recently relocated Raiders as well as the Oakland Athletics.

A short walk through a tunnel will even take you to Oracle Arena, former home of the legendary Golden State Warriors. I actually walked over there two years ago, wandering around the court as the Warriors were on a road trip. I got out of there before I found any trouble but it was a cool little detour and further showed how much of the sports medium centered around Oakland. Now, as the Raiders move to Las Vegas, the Warriors moved to downtown San Francisco, and rumors swirl for the A’s, our motorcycle universe rolls into town. Hopefully our athletes give the hometown fans something to cheer about.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track this week is very busy. There are several short sections and all are jump-filled. That’s a typical complaint with baseball arranged venues. The floor layout is different than a standard football venue, more round than square. The square-ish football venues have more options for long straightaways stretching the length of the floor. The baseball venue shape is a constant curve, forcing the track to turn back on itself repeatedly. That usually leads to several 90-degree turns and also lessens passing opportunities: 180-degree turns and long rhythm sections are the norm for football venues whereas 90-degree corners with short, busy rhythm sections are the norm for baseball shaped venues.

Oakland’s start is medium length and rolls into a wide, long, left-hand 180. A rhythm section greets riders immediately, similar to St. Louis’ first section. We saw a bit of carnage there at round two, so watch for that to possibly occur again. Riders jockey for position on that initial rhythm and can make ill-advised decisions. This section’s approach will hinge on the very first jump. If riders triple in, they will triple again and double into the corner. If that initial triple isn’t viable, they will double, then triple-triple into the corner. It will be interesting to see if anyone has the nerve to go 3-4-1 into the corner but Oakland’s soil is usually a bit soft, discouraging the outer limits of what’s possible.

A bowl berm sends riders parallel to the first rhythm and the most obvious option will be 3-3 but I have a feeling it will become 2-3-1 for most riders. Another bowl berm leads into the finish line section, comprised of a basic double-double.