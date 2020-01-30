Unfortunately, a few riders took tumbles this weekend that resulted in injuries that will sideline them for some time. On the flip side, Zach Osborne found himself on the ground several times at Glendale but will be fine moving forward. In one of the strangest nights a rider can have in supercross, we take a look at Osborne's never ending Glendale drama.

We also see what the difference was for Austin Forkner in his march to the 250SX Triple Crown overall victory and what exactly happened on the wild start that ended Justin Bogle's night with a concussion. It's another week of Race eXamination here on Racer X!

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment