Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Racer X Films: Glendale Race Examination

January 30, 2020 3:50pm | by:

Unfortunately, a few riders took tumbles this weekend that resulted in injuries that will sideline them for some time. On the flip side, Zach Osborne found himself on the ground several times at Glendale but will be fine moving forward. In one of the strangest nights a rider can have in supercross, we take a look at Osborne's never ending Glendale drama.

We also see what the difference was for Austin Forkner in his march to the 250SX Triple Crown overall victory and what exactly happened on the wild start that ended Justin Bogle's night with a concussion. It's another week of Race eXamination here on Racer X!

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

