I don’t know how much you want to talk about this, but how did that relationship with TLD KTM end? Do you feel like they were kind of quick with you there?

It could go both ways. They were patient with me having injuries at the end of my amateur career. To keep it short and not to burn any bridges, I felt like I was not really given the time of day while I was racing for them. I feel they didn’t put their full effort into getting me comfortable on the bike. There was never a full test day for supercross to sort out suspension and find a setting that made me comfortable. I felt like they could have helped me more and I always gave my full effort into it, so it wasn’t something where I was just going through the process and collecting a check. I was always there working hard. I worked with [Tyla] Rattray the whole year. I’d go back and forth to Florida. So, I was fully committed, and it seemed for whatever reason that things didn’t work out. Obviously, the whole team struggled with Shane [McElrath] and Jordon [Smith] so it wasn’t just me. That was the bummer part. I was kind of hoping that they’d see, “Hey the whole team struggled so let’s give him another shot and help him more.” But yeah, it just didn’t work out that way.

I hear you mention going back and forth between Florida and California. Are you back in California full time now? What’s your training program like and who have you been training with?

So, I’m in California full time. I'm from here so that’s always been my home and Florida I just would just go straight to Aldon’s [Baker] place, The Baker’s Factory. That was the reason I’d go back there. But now the team’s based in California as well so there’s no reason for me to go out there and financially it’s kind of hard for me too. So yeah, staying in California and as far as trainers go, I’ve worked with so many different guys. As I said, Rattray and also [Tyler] Kalisiak and I’ve always been on a structured program for probably six years or so now. So, I kind of know the ins and outs of it and I’ve been able to keep my training up and just try to build. Now I’m at the point where I’m riding full time again without all these little nagging injuries and I’m looking for a new trainer. Going to get that all sorted out to finish the year off strong in supercross.

Moving forward, we have the break coming up in a couple weeks here. Are you looking forward to that and hoping to get back to 100% health again?

Yeah, definitely! Usually, I always love racing but this time I’m actually waiting for that break. Not to say that I don’t want to keep getting better these next few rounds, but it is extremely hard to get better during the week when you only have two days, maybe three [to ride]. When you’re not racing you can kind of ride four days and not have to worry about blowing yourself out for the weekend. It will be nice to get into a full program and build a base because I kind of skipped over that part in the off-season.

Is the team going outdoors with you as well? Or is there any plan in place for that right now?

Right now there’s no plan. I’ve heard maybe that they’re thinking about doing outdoors, but at the moment nothing is signed and I’m just kind of taking it step by step. I have a bike that I purchased, it’s all ready in case I need to do the first couple rounds and we’ll go from there.