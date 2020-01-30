MotoSport.com Sponsors 2020 PacWest Motocross Series

Portland, OR—MotoSport.com returns as title sponsor of the 2020 PacWest Motocross Series and has partnered with Pacific West Promoters Group, LLC (PWPG) to offer an incredible $9,000 payback to riders for the second year.

MotoSport.com continues its effort to help build grassroots motocross racing by sponsoring the PacWest Motocross Series, co-founded by Ryan Villopoto, for the third-straight year. For the second year MotoSport.com is giving $9,000 directly back to racers contributing to more than $200,000 in contingency and product across all of the series promoters.

The PacWest Motocross Series has grown from seven rounds in its inaugural year to nine rounds as more and more amateur riders follow this regional tour. The series travels to motocross tracks in Washington and Oregon, including two rounds at Villopoto's own Grays Harbor ORV in McCleary, WA outside of Olympia, WA.

"I was excited last year when MotoSport.com jumped into the PacWest Series to support the riders with this offer," Villopoto said. "With their involvement starting at the first round this year it says a lot about the job that we at PacWest and all the tracks have accomplished. It's only going to get better for everyone involved."

MotoSport plans to give away $1,000 at each round by picking two random amateur classes to receive $250, $150, and $100 for first-, second-, and third-place, respectively, in the form of an account credit with the online parts and gear giant. Riders will immediately be awarded their large checks and a promo code to spend directly on MotoSport.com merchandise.

"We see the potential of PacWest Motocross becoming a major regional racing series," said Kelin Phillips, Partnerships and Events Manager for MotoSport.com. "As a rider, I have enjoyed racing in the series and I see the progress going on behind the scenes today. The people at PacWest are working hard to build this and MotoSport.com is honored to play a role in it."

In addition to the $9,000 commitment, MotoSport.com will also honor the $10 PacWest Moto Bucks given out to riders who enter the series. Last year, PacWest riders received more than $19,000 in PacWest Moto Bucks to spend at local dealers and will find a more refined system in 2020. With the series starting February 16th at Woodland Motocross Park, now's the time to get your plans made! The nine round 2020 PacWest Motocross Series visits seven tracks:

Woodland Motocross Park - Feb. 16

Riley Ranch MX - March 22

Eugene MX - April 19

Albany Motorsports Park - May 17

Grays Harbor ORV - May 31

Moto West MX - June 28

Albany Motorsports Park - July 12

Hannegan Speedway - Aug. 2

Grays Harbor ORV - Aug. 18

Check your calendars now to make your plans to attend the 2020 MotoSport.com PacWest Motocross Series at PacWestMX.com.