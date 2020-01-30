The surface of the Triple Crown events looks all chaotic and gnarly. Three shorter races lead to more starts (with a full gate of top riders) and higher intensity, but also more total laps. Certainly some riders who have dealt with big injuries in the recent past, like Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart, were just happy to just survive the night at Glendale.

“Trust me, I’m not gonna lie, I’ve never seen more yellow flags,” said Malcolm Stewart to our Steve Matthes. “I was sitting on the line saying ‘Lord, please, just get me through this race.’ After that second restart, I think that changed everybody’s mind set. You know what? It’s the beginning of the year, let’s just get through it.”

“I said it last year, I think it’s stupid,” said Dean Wilson to our Aaron Hansel. “It’s just so dangerous for us. Like tonight, we had five starts tonight and we had a fifth-gear start straight. I think the racing was good for me though, it was good training for me. But it’s dangerous. It’s so chaotic the first few laps and you have to do it three times, it’s gnarly. Of course from a fan’s perspective, it’s awesome. If I was a fan I’d be loving it, but as a rider, it’s dangerous.”

Yup, on the surface, three starts means more risk. Most of the riders realize the balance of racing and entertainment, so they’ll take the three Triple Crown events and accept it. Heck, Justin Brayton even mentioned watching last year’s Houston Triple Crown from home (he missed that race with an injury) and how much fun it was to view as a fan!