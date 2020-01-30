Results Archive
Injury Report: Oakland

Injury Report Oakland

January 30, 2020 5:15pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie was forced to have surgery for a nagging ankle injury before the season stated. He’s out for the immediate future.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS| OUT

Comment: Blose crashed hard in the whoops in Glendale and sustained a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver. He’s had surgery and must be looking to live up to Steve Matthes’ nickname for him, Zombie Blose, because we’re hearing he’s hoping to somehow return before the end of the season. 

Benny Bloss – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bloss crashed hard on a jump in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He’s out for Oakland but should return relatively soon.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle had a nasty crash at the end of a very fast start stretch in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He should be back this season but it won’t be in Oakland

Kyle Chisholm – RIBS, LUNG, SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Chisholm went down at A2 and bruised his ribs and lung, coughed up some blood, and sustained a slight separation in his shoulder. He tried riding and told us he felt alright, but that he still doesn’t have clearance from his doctor to race. Whether or not he lines up will be a game time decision.

Cade Clason – THUMB | IN

Comment: Clason broke a bone in his thumb at A2 but plans on toughing it out.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals. 

Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Merriam broke his collarbone and some ribs at A2. He’s out at least three to four weeks from the time of injury.

Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the time being due to a broken scapula suffered while racing in Australia. 

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury. 

Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT

Comment: Noren had hardware installed in his lower left leg due to an injury in St. Louis. Whether or not he’ll return late this season is undecided. 

Deven Raper – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Raper suffered a second high ankle sprain while practicing before Glendale. He tried to race anyway but the pain limited his performance. He confirmed that he will not line up in Oakland this weekend.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Joey Savatgy is out for at least most of the supercross season due to a broken heel suffered in Australia. 

Tevin Tapia – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Tapia is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder and is hoping to make his return in either San Diego or Tampa.

Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist and is focused on returning to racing as soon as possible.

250SX WEST

Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | OUT

Comment: Craig will miss the next two rounds due to fractures in his hand and pinkie sustained in a crash in Glendale. He also sustained a cut below his eye, although that’s not what’s keeping him from racing. 

Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Lawrence hopes to be back for Seattle after crashing out at A2 while batting for the win with Dylan Ferrandis.

Cameron Mcadoo – LUNGS | IN

Comment: McAdoo will return to racing in Oakland after a crash in St. Louis during qualifying left him with a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung. 

Josh Osby – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Align Media

250SX EAST

First 250SX East Coast race: February 15, 2020 - Tampa Supercross

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER

Comment: Lawrence is working on being ready for 250SX East after suffering a shoulder injury before the season. 

Jeremy Martin – BACK

Comment: Martin, who missed nearly all of the 2019 season, is ready to race and will line up for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Tampa.

Colt Nichols – SHOULDER

Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for start of the 250SX East Region Championship after dislocating his shoulder in October.

Chase Sexton – COLLARBONE

Comment: Sexton plans on racing 250SX East after breaking his collarbone before the season.

