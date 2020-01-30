450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie was forced to have surgery for a nagging ankle injury before the season stated. He’s out for the immediate future.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS| OUT

Comment: Blose crashed hard in the whoops in Glendale and sustained a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver. He’s had surgery and must be looking to live up to Steve Matthes’ nickname for him, Zombie Blose, because we’re hearing he’s hoping to somehow return before the end of the season.

Benny Bloss – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bloss crashed hard on a jump in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He’s out for Oakland but should return relatively soon.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle had a nasty crash at the end of a very fast start stretch in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He should be back this season but it won’t be in Oakland.