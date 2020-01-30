FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing’s Chris Blose took to Instagram yesterday to explain his injuries suffered in a big crash in the whoops at round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona. Early in the third and final 450SX race of the Triple Crown event, Blose was going through the whoops when lost control, the back end of his bike went sideways, and the Arizona native was tossed off his Honda CRF450 hard.

Blose said in the post yesterday that he suffered four fractured ribs, a dislocated wrist, a fracture in his femur, and a small laceration in his liver. Blose said the only injury that will require surgery is his wrist.

The 32-year-old finished 17-17-19 for 18th overall on the night. On top racing the 250SX East Region Championship, Blose was racing the opposite coast rounds in the 450SX Class.

He sits 18th in the 450SX standings through four rounds of the championship but there is no timetable on his return to racing.