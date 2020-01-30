Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced yesterday that Cameron McAdoo will return to racing this weekend at round five of the 250SX West Region in Oakland, California.

The Iowa native has been sidelined since round two in St. Louis when he sustained a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung in a crash during qualifying.

“It will be great to have Cameron back,” said team owner Mitch Payton in a press release. “He’s been eager to get back out there, but we felt it was best for him to get another week under his belt. Austin [Forkner] is really focused on continuing to cut down the points gap and looking for that win this weekend.”

In his first season with the team, McAdoo finished sixth at the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season opener in Anaheim.