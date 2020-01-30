Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Cameron McAdoo To Return at Oakland

January 30, 2020 9:40am | by:
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced yesterday that Cameron McAdoo will return to racing this weekend at round five of the 250SX West Region in Oakland, California.

The Iowa native has been sidelined since round two in St. Louis when he sustained a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung in a crash during qualifying.

“It will be great to have Cameron back,” said team owner Mitch Payton in a press release. “He’s been eager to get back out there, but we felt it was best for him to get another week under his belt. Austin [Forkner] is really focused on continuing to cut down the points gap and looking for that win this weekend.”

In his first season with the team, McAdoo finished sixth at the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season opener in Anaheim. 

