Ellenton, FL.—State Farm Stadium was the center of action on Sunday, January 26 as hundreds of riders took to the track for a great day of racing. Round 3 saw nearly 7,000 laps raced on the same track that brought Ken Roczen his second victory of the 2020 Supercross season.

The Supermini Futures class saw Suzuki rider, Julien Beaumer take the back-to-back win in commanding fashion coming off of an impressive first place finish in Anaheim the week prior. Trailing four seconds back was the number 222 KTM rider, Kayden Smith who registered his second podium finish of the season after placing third in Anaheim.

Supermini Futures Class Results

Julien Beaumer (29), Suzuki Kayden Smith (222), KTM Evan Stice (316), KTM

The number 122 Honda rider, Carson Mumford started out with a bang in the 250 Futures Class leading from the gate drop and taking the victory by almost eight seconds. It came down to a matter of inches in the battle for second place where KTM rider Austin Black crossed the finish line less than a second before Yamaha rider, Jarrett Frye.

250 Futures Class Results