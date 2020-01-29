Results Archive
Rising Stars Shine at Round Three of Supercross Futures

January 29, 2020 4:10pm | by:
Rising Stars Shine at Round Three of Supercross Futures

Ellenton, FL.—State Farm Stadium was the center of action on Sunday, January 26 as hundreds of riders took to the track for a great day of racing. Round 3 saw nearly 7,000 laps raced on the same track that brought Ken Roczen his second victory of the 2020 Supercross season.  

The Supermini Futures class saw Suzuki rider, Julien Beaumer take the back-to-back win in commanding fashion coming off of an impressive first place finish in Anaheim the week prior. Trailing four seconds back was the number 222 KTM rider, Kayden Smith who registered his second podium finish of the season after placing third in Anaheim. 

Supermini Futures Class Results

  1. Julien Beaumer (29), Suzuki
  2. Kayden Smith (222), KTM
  3. Evan Stice (316), KTM 

The number 122 Honda rider, Carson Mumford started out with a bang in the 250 Futures Class leading from the gate drop and taking the victory by almost eight seconds. It came down to a matter of inches in the battle for second place where KTM rider Austin Black crossed the finish line less than a second before Yamaha rider, Jarrett Frye

250 Futures Class Results

  1. Carson Mumford (122), Honda
  2. Austin Black (55), KTM
  3. Jarrett Frye (34), Yamaha
Honda rider Carson Mumford leads from the gate drop to take the win in the 250 Futures Class.
Honda rider Carson Mumford leads from the gate drop to take the win in the 250 Futures Class. Feld Entertainment, Inc.

In the Women's class it was another thrilling race between the dominant Kawasaki rider, Jordan Jarvis and rising star, Tayler Allred. One second separated the pair as Allred had a great start out of the gate leading the first two laps before Jarvis took over the lead and didn't look back. 

Women's Class Results

  1. Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki
  2. Tayler Allred (34), KTM
  3. Samantha Peters (45), KTM
Jordan Jarvis holds off Tayler Allred once again in another close finish in the Women's Class.
Jordan Jarvis holds off Tayler Allred once again in another close finish in the Women's Class. Feld Entertainment, Inc.

The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads to RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA for round 4 this weekend on Sunday, February 2. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels. 

For complete results and standings please visit Supercross Futures results.

