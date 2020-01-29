Racer X is Hiring: Dealership Sales
January 29, 2020 1:50pm
Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated Inside Salesperson (remote) to help us in achieving growth objectives for our dealership network.
Come and be a part of the exciting world of print/digital media within the motorsports industry, where you will be an integral aid in growing our readership.
Job Duties:
- Bring in new dealerships through cold calls, email campaigns, working with distributors, etc.
- Manage existing dealerships: billing, customer service, upgrades, etc.
- Set up “Dealership of the Month” featurette for each month’s issue
- Provide monthly distribution lists to Production for print orders
- Make sure all dealer package deliverables are met (website ads, magazine placement, DOTM, dealer box)
- Make sure all new dealer signups or cancels are managed appropriately
- Find new ways to optimize the program and bring in more dealerships to increase magazine readership
- Provide ongoing communication with the sales team for advertising opportunities and management for program growth opportunities
Requirements:
- Excited and driven by hitting sales quotas
- Excellent communication skills
- Powersports-industry knowledge
- Basic accounting experience
- Ability to work remotely with little daily supervision
How to Apply:
Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position. (Résumés without cover letters will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.