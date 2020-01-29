Racer X is Hiring: Dealership Sales

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated Inside Salesperson (remote) to help us in achieving growth objectives for our dealership network.

Come and be a part of the exciting world of print/digital media within the motorsports industry, where you will be an integral aid in growing our readership.

Job Duties:

Bring in new dealerships through cold calls, email campaigns, working with distributors, etc.

Manage existing dealerships: billing, customer service, upgrades, etc.

Set up “Dealership of the Month” featurette for each month’s issue

Provide monthly distribution lists to Production for print orders

Make sure all dealer package deliverables are met (website ads, magazine placement, DOTM, dealer box)

Make sure all new dealer signups or cancels are managed appropriately

Find new ways to optimize the program and bring in more dealerships to increase magazine readership

Provide ongoing communication with the sales team for advertising opportunities and management for program growth opportunities

Requirements:

Excited and driven by hitting sales quotas

Excellent communication skills

Powersports-industry knowledge

Basic accounting experience

Ability to work remotely with little daily supervision

How to Apply:

Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position. (Résumés without cover letters will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.