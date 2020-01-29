Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Ricky Brabec Interview

January 29, 2020 10:25am | by:

On January 17, 2020, history was made in American motorcycling as Monster Energy Honda rider Ricky Brabec became the first American to ever win the Dakar Rally. The 28-year-old California native had been close to glory in prior years, but this year everything clicked in the Saudi Arabian desert.

We caught up with Brabec at American Honda yesterday to see if he's still on cloud nine from the win, what his strategy was like during the Rally, and what his future steps are in a contract year.

If you missed the interview Kris Keefer did with Brabec last week, make sure to give it a read.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now