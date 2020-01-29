On January 17, 2020, history was made in American motorcycling as Monster Energy Honda rider Ricky Brabec became the first American to ever win the Dakar Rally. The 28-year-old California native had been close to glory in prior years, but this year everything clicked in the Saudi Arabian desert.

We caught up with Brabec at American Honda yesterday to see if he's still on cloud nine from the win, what his strategy was like during the Rally, and what his future steps are in a contract year.

If you missed the interview Kris Keefer did with Brabec last week, make sure to give it a read.