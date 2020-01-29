The first issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #195

Helmets: a revealing journey to the ground-breaking facility of MIPS in Sweden explains why riders should think carefully before their next purchase.

MXGP: Prado, Febvre, Watson & the Spanish GP; exclusive stories with three protagonists of 2020 MXGP chatting recovery, rivalry, last chances and new chapters. Plus a look at the newest GP on the slate.

MotoGP: Four essential 2020 Qs & the MM93 shoulder; pressing questions for 2020 MotoGP as the first test nears, and we take a trip to Cervera and the champion’s hometown for an injury update.

Supercross: Is this Barcia’s year? A revealing interview with the Yamaha star on how adversity, support and experience could finally come together to allow the #51 to make a 450SX title play.