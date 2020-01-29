Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
OTOR Issue 195

January 29, 2020 10:15am | by:
The first issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #195

Helmets: a revealing journey to the ground-breaking facility of MIPS in Sweden explains why riders should think carefully before their next purchase.

MXGP: Prado, Febvre, Watson & the Spanish GP; exclusive stories with three protagonists of 2020 MXGP chatting recovery, rivalry, last chances and new chapters. Plus a look at the newest GP on the slate.

MotoGP: Four essential 2020 Qs & the MM93 shoulder; pressing questions for 2020 MotoGP as the first test nears, and we take a trip to Cervera and the champion’s hometown for an injury update.

Supercross: Is this Barcia’s year? A revealing interview with the Yamaha star on how adversity, support and experience could finally come together to allow the #51 to make a 450SX title play.

