TRIPLE CROWN ALERT!!! Round four of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place in Glendale, Arizona, and it was the first race running the Triple Crown format this year. I like these things, I’m not sure I want to see 17 of them in a year but they’re a nice change of pace from the usual main events (that have been stretched from 20 laps to 20 minutes plus a lap). Overall, there are many things that are great about these.

Almost nothing though from a rider/team point of view, however! I guess one positive of this format is that a guy like Adam Cianciarulo can crash out of the last race but end up with a ninth overall and not lose too many points. Justin Barcia had a similar scenario last year at the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown when he finished 7-3-22 (crashing out in the final race) and still finished tenth overall.

That’s about it though. The teams have to build two bikes, the riders have more starts, more laps and more chances for things to go wrong. There’s not much time for the teams to get the bike changes/routine work done between races and if you’re a privateer, you hate these things because you don’t get a heat race and LCQ during the night show, so if you don’t make the main (which few of those riders will) it means you paid $250 bucks to enter and ride in front of very few fans.

Hence the entries this weekend, they were pretty low in both classes with no third practice group needed for either class. Yikes! But hey, if there are 22 guys on the line at 7 p.m., that’s all that’s needed. Cruel but true…

Speaking of this: Attention Feld Entertainment, the AMA, the FIM, WADA or whomever actually runs this sport…PLEASE PUT THE TWO LCQ’S IN THE NIGHT PROGRAM!! It would stretch the thing out by ten minutes but provide so much drama and excitement that it’s inconceivable it’s not already done. What’s better than building drama by telling fans that four of these dudes go to the main and the rest go home. What’s better than that?

Look at what people missed!