GUTHRIE, OK—Current series points leader, Kyle Peters, widened the gap between first and second place during rounds four and five in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Peters won both the 250 Pro Sport and 450 Pro Sport classes on Friday and Saturday, sweeping the weekend.

Two newcomers to the series, Dustin Winter and Grant Harlan, put on impressive performances and both saw the podium over the weekend. Additionally, defending champion, Jace Owen, was in the middle of the action, but a few unlucky crashes kept him from being in contention for the top spot.

Round Four of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series took place at the Lazy E Arena on Friday, January 24th.

Newcomer to the series, Grant Harlan, came out the gate hot in Heat One of the 250 Pro class on Friday night. He held the lead for a couple of laps before slipping up on lap three and falling back. Ultimately Kyle Peters won the heat, followed by Gared Steinke in second and Grant Harlan in third.

Another newcomer to the series, Dustin Winter, made his debut in the 250 Pro Heat Two on Friday and had a strong showing as he came in third place in the heat. Jace Owen won this heat followed by Kyle Bitterman who took second.