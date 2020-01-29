Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Dennis Cox

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Dennis Cox

January 29, 2020 9:30am
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with legendary moto media guy Dennis “Ketchup” Cox. We talk about his early years in Texas, moving to SoCal to work at MXA, starting Motocross Magazine, riding a works Honda, and he shares other great stories from over the years.

Click HERE to listen to the show or listen below or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now