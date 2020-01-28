Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Renthal Introduces Fatbar36 Handlebar

January 28, 2020 1:00pm | by:
Renthal Introduces Fatbar36 Handlebar

Working alongside our factory race teams we developed the concept to improve performance through weight reduction without compromising existing handlebar strength. Every time you accelerate, brake, corner, jump you work against the weight of the motorcycle. By reducing weight it improves the performance of your motorcycle in all of these areas resulting in faster lap times.

Renthal has employed its 50+ years of experience in handlebar design, testing and racing to develop the R-Works Fatbar36 the ultimate in lightweight motocross handlebars. Utilizing Renthal’s 36Tech™ handlebar standard and proprietary Zarilium® material to give a high strength handlebar at the lowest possible weight. The R-Works Fatbar®36 is 36% lighter than our standard 28mm diameter Fatbar®, previously the lightest motocross handlebar.

For more info on Fatbar36 explore the Fatbar36 Explained articles or visit www.renthal.com.

