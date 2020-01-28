Renthal Introduces Fatbar36 Handlebar

Working alongside our factory race teams we developed the concept to improve performance through weight reduction without compromising existing handlebar strength. Every time you accelerate, brake, corner, jump you work against the weight of the motorcycle. By reducing weight it improves the performance of your motorcycle in all of these areas resulting in faster lap times.

Renthal has employed its 50+ years of experience in handlebar design, testing and racing to develop the R-Works Fatbar36 the ultimate in lightweight motocross handlebars. Utilizing Renthal’s 36Tech™ handlebar standard and proprietary Zarilium® material to give a high strength handlebar at the lowest possible weight. The R-Works Fatbar®36 is 36% lighter than our standard 28mm diameter Fatbar®, previously the lightest motocross handlebar.