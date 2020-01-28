Alex Martin | 8-8-9 for 7th overall in 250SX

"Glendale was a tough race for me. A mid-week crash really hurt my chances of being competitive for a podium. I managed to stay consistent enough to grab seventh overall in the Triple Crown format. I'm happy to move on from this one and I'm looking toward making some changes this week with the team. We'll come out swinging in Oakland.”

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

"It was great to see Alex getting good starts and pushing through his best after crashing hard on Wednesday in practice. It’s all part of racing and we’re happy to see improvements each week even being banged up. Alex is coming to our test facility this week to improve his whoop speed and test some new parts. I believe in Alex and our team to get up on the box soon. Alex busted out the quad in the race, something not many 250 riders were able to do. He tried his best, but he struggled in right hand turns due to his sore leg. Next week he will be in better shape and I expect better results."

Justin Cooper | 17-9-1 for 9th overall in 250SX

“It was a roller coaster night in Glendale. The track conditions were really tricky and traction was very hard to maintain. I was able to come back with the win in the third Main and hold onto the points lead. We’re going take the positives and learn from the mistakes and move on to next weekend and go for the win again.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s team manager Wil Hahn:

“It wasn’t the night we were hoping for, with Justin getting ninth overall, but I think we salvaged what we could out of it. Dylan rode really well and gained some points in the championship. Justin came around in the final Main and showed what he was capable of and was able to keep the points lead. It’s plain and simple—there are some things that we have to work on, but I think it was a positive night overall.”

Christian Craig | 3-22-22 for 17th overall in 250SX

“I was super excited to be back in Glendale. It’s where I won a few years ago and I just love the dirt, stadium and fans there. The whoops were pretty good, too, and didn’t break down much which suits me well. I really felt like it was my night to at least podium if not better. The first main was pretty good. I got the holeshot then [Austin] Forkner shot me off the track. I was able to make my way up to third from probably seventh or eighth after going off the track. I was pumped on my riding that first main. Second main I got a mid-pack start and made my way to probably sixth pretty quickly in the first lap. A bunch of us were going into a corner after the sand and I grabbed my brake a little too hard. So it was just one thing after another."