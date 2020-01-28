GNCC Racing and Vet Tix Continue Partnership For 2020 Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, recognizes the sacrifices made by our service men and women and is pleased to announce the continuation of their partnership with the Veterans Tickets Foundation. This generous effort will provide active military and veterans with the opportunity to obtain free admission at each of the 13 scheduled rounds of America’s premier off-road racing series.

Racer Productions will donate 40 tickets to Vet Tix for each stop on the 2020 schedule, totaling in over 500 across all 13 rounds of the series. Over 160 tickets were turned in over the course of the 2019 GNCC Season. These tickets will be made available to both active duty and retired service men and women, and their families, at no cost. Each set of tickets will be made available two weeks prior to each respective round of the season, and can be claimed on a first come, first serve basis through VetTix.org.

"The partnership with GNCC Racing has been incredibly rewarding for all the veterans and their families we serve, and we’re grateful to have the chance to continue this initiative for the 2020 season. GNCC Racing is a family sport and our relationship with Racer Productions allows that spirit to be shared with those who put everything on the line to serve their country."

Major sports franchises from Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, National Football League, and National Hockey League have also partnered with Vet Tix, as have touring organizations like World Wrestling Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders.

Based in Phoenix, the Veterans Tickets Foundation was founded in 2008 by U.S. Navy veteran Michael Focareto. The organization has been providing free tickets to veterans and active-duty members of the military, and their families, ever since. Over the course of the past decade, the organization has given away well over a million tickets to veterans nationwide.

All active and retired military veterans can create an account on VetTix.org to receive emails and reminders about when the GNCC tickets become available. More information about Vet Tix can be found at VetTix.org.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.