Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
January 28, 2020
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM's Justin Bogle got caught in a rugged first-turn crash in the second 450SX race at the Glendale Triple Crown round of Monster Energy Supercross. It appeared Bogle was about to get a good start, but Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo went too deep into the first turn and bounced into him, sending Bogle into a big high-side crash. He hit head first, and the crash led the start of the race to be red flagged and restarted.

The crash ended Bogle's night, and a concussion was confirmed to us by team owner Forrest Butler. Bogle will now go through additional evaluations for the concussion, so his return to racing isn't yet known.

In a similar story, we've heard that Rock River Yamaha's Benny Bloss also suffered a concussion on Saturday. Bloss went down during qualifying and did not start the night show.

The team confirmed he has suffered a concussion but otherwise he "escaped from the crash without any serious injuries," and that he will return to racing upon being cleared.

