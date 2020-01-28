Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM's Justin Bogle got caught in a rugged first-turn crash in the second 450SX race at the Glendale Triple Crown round of Monster Energy Supercross. It appeared Bogle was about to get a good start, but Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo went too deep into the first turn and bounced into him, sending Bogle into a big high-side crash. He hit head first, and the crash led the start of the race to be red flagged and restarted.

The crash ended Bogle's night, and a concussion was confirmed to us by team owner Forrest Butler. Bogle will now go through additional evaluations for the concussion, so his return to racing isn't yet known.

In a similar story, we've heard that Rock River Yamaha's Benny Bloss also suffered a concussion on Saturday. Bloss went down during qualifying and did not start the night show.

The team confirmed he has suffered a concussion but otherwise he "escaped from the crash without any serious injuries," and that he will return to racing upon being cleared.