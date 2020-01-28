While attending the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Supercross in Australia in November, I sat down for a long interview on the popular Australian podcast Gypsy Tales.

Host Jase Macalpine asked about the recent parity at the top of the sport, which now feels a lot of different than the long run of McGrath/Carmichael/Reed/Stewart/Villopoto/Dungey inevitability on podiums and race wins. It seems a little more wide open these days, mostly because Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb won titles the last two years without being the pre-season favorites coming in. Deeper than that, it feels like the podium spots are a little more up for grabs each weekend. There are many theories as to why this is the case. While down in Australia, Ricky Carmichael told me it could be the proliferation of training facilities, which tends to give each rider the same advantages. If the weekly training, motos and schedule are similar for every single rider, the performance at the races will probably be closer, too, right?

That could be it. Chad Reed theorized last year, probably much to the consternation of today’s riders, that the difference is that there isn’t true “greatness” out there, like there was when he was going elbow-to-elbow with Carmichael, Stewart, or The Ryans.