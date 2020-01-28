“In the first two races, especially, I came out super aggressive and was just going for it because I knew that if I could win both of them, that I would have a gap and could control the evening,” reflected the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki pilot. “I just had really good intensity and just kind of broke away quickly and nobody could really catch me. In the third one, I knew that I didn’t need to get [Dylan] Ferrandis to get the overall and I kind of had some sketchy moments on the first lap because I didn’t get the best start. During the first few laps of the moto, guys were pinballing off each other in the first couple of rhythm sections and in the whops and I almost ran into a few guys and a few guys almost ran into me. I tried to latch onto Ferrandis near the finish, but he was kind of just getting away, so I just kind of managed the race and rode some laps and that was it. I knew all that mattered was the overall, so I went 1-1-3 to get the overall. The first two mains, I rode really well. The last moto, not so much, but I really went into manage mode once I got into third. I wanted to win them all, but it just didn’t end up like that. I was happy. My riding was good. The bike was good. It was just a solid night.”

As far as the Glendale circuit itself, Forkner went on to explain that it all, good, bad or even ugly, seemed to manifest itself to his race day lining. “They kept the track prepped pretty well all night long; they prepped the track a lot before every one of our motos. Nothing got torn up except for the whoops and they were blue grooved and a little sketchy, but everything else was kept pretty fresh. You could charge stuff and you could ride pretty much all-out. The track wasn’t super, upper technical, but the whoops were tough. It was much more about hitting your marks every lap. It was not a super-tough track, more just more about being consistent. You could charge the track, but you pretty much had to be really on it every lap.”