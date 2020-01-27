The 2020 season started spectacularly for Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia, with an Anaheim 1 win and a runner-up placing at round two, which led to red plates on his blue bike for a few weeks. Then came a disappointing Anaheim 2, with a ninth-place finish, and a fifth Saturday night at Glendale (via 6-8-7 scores). Is Barcia staying consistent and in this, or have two missed podiums set him back in the championship fight?

Aaron Hansel talked to Barcia after the race.

Justin Barcia | 6-8-7 for 5th overall in 450SX

Racer X: How did it go?

Justin Barcia: It was a difficult night a little bit, but getting out of here healthy is a good thing. This track bit a few guys. The whoops were pretty gnarly because the dirt is so hard-packed here. They got really blue-grooved and a little edgy and took a few guys down. That sucks. All in all I didn’t have the best starts tonight and that put me in a difficult position on a track that was fairly one-lined. The racing was very tight and if you didn’t get the holeshot it was very difficult. Everyone is riding really well right now, like always. You have to be on your A-game. I came in here with a different setting, and the way the track shaped up, in the race, it didn’t work for me that great. I’ll go back to where I was at A1 and fine tune that setting a little because I veered away from that quite a bit. There were some good things about it, but I think there were a few more negatives than positives for me today. Just need to keep working. I really wanted to turn last week’s difficult race around. I felt like I struggled again a little bit though and didn’t feel fully comfortable. I think this week is a very important week to get comfortable on my bike and get out of Oakland in a good spot.