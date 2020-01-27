Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #151

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair brings you track side reports while he's down in the dirt for round four of supercross 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. You get an inside line into how the NBCSN TV broadcast works, as well as some deep analysis as the night unfolds during the Glendale Triple Crown.