Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #151
This week Daniel Blair brings you track side reports while he's down in the dirt for round four of supercross 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. You get an inside line into how the NBCSN TV broadcast works, as well as some deep analysis as the night unfolds during the Glendale Triple Crown.
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The March 2020 Issue
Inside the March issue: Honda is expanding its support—technical, material, and more—to anyone who races one of their bikes. Jason Weigandt hit up supercrosses in Australia and New Zealand to watch U.S. rivals relax and have a good time together. Brand ambassadors are all over the sport now, but these retired legends don’t always wind up with the brands that helped make them great. The Mini O’s in November act as a bridge between racing seasons past and future. All these features and much more in the March issue.