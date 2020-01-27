How much can you pick up during the sight lap? Do you remember literally seeing a hole, bump, rut or slick spot and knowing to abandon a line you used earlier in the day?

The sight lap is really valuable. I would choose my line all the way around the track based on the sighting lap. I was usually one of the last riders back to the starting line because I would study the track more than most during that opportunity. Literally every line I chose would be based on what I saw on that one lap.

In fact, the most stressful times for me were in races where we didn’t get a sight lap, such as the 250 opening heat races of the night. There is a big level of trust that has to occur when jumping big rhythm sections on the first lap after track work occurs. At least for the second heat or for the 450s, the riders have already seen the jumps hit and lines work in. Ask Grant Langston about Orlando 2006 if you want to see how this can go poorly.

Are riders fully confident they know what the track will be like when the gate drops, or is the first lap somewhat of a guess?

I answered this a bit prematurely above but yes, there is some guessing in those races without a sight lap. Another scenario is in a mud race, most riders will forego the sight lap in hopes of keeping their bike light and in contention for a good start. That first lap is a complete wonder as to what lines are full of water and mud, etc. Experience helps in times like those but it’s still a bit more nerve-racking than getting to see the track ahead of time.

What made these whoops so tough?

The Glendale dirt is adobe clay and when it hardens, it’s basically cement. Those whoops harden throughout the day and night, lessening the traction level and also becoming sharper. The rear tire is not able to drive forward from the sharp angle of the whoop face and the lack of traction wreaks havoc on the straight line drive riders are looking for. The general rule is this: soft whoops with lots of traction will be easier than hard, slippery whoops. Riders want predictability when entering a long set of whoops. When whoops become slick and square edged like Glendale, predictability goes bye-bye.