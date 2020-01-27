As he’s told us before, Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports’ Jacob Hayes came into the year banged up. He came into Anaheim 1 without as much preparation as he had wanted and managed an 11th in the 250SX main event. While a majority of eyes have been focused on the top tier factory riders in the class, Hayes has been putting in solid results inside the top-ten. Hayes himself, as you’ll read, said he was fine coming into the year without being a focus point because he wants to let his riding and results on the track do the talking. Hayes said he was excited on the Glendale track and the Triple Crown.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson is also working towards returning to full-health. Wilson has finished 13-13-10-13 in the first four rounds, respectively, but following the race he said he’s not fully healthy yet. He also commented on the Triple Crown format from a safety aspect.

Our Aaron Hansel caught up to both riders following the night show.

Jacob Hayes | 6-5-5 for 5th overall in 250SX

Racer X: You were looking more comfortable out there.

Jacob Hayes: Thanks. I knew I was coming in underprepared and under the radar, which I was okay with. I just wanted to get better each week and I made Phoenix the round where I wanted to have a breakout ride and I think it showed all day. Free practice I was on the board, first timed practice I was on the board, and qualified P6. I was in the hunt. Practice is practice, I get that. I was super excited for the Triple Crown. I loved the track too, and I was excited for it. This place is so sick. I don’t know why I like the bigger tracks, I just do.