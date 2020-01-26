A supercross watch party broke out starring Phil Nicoletti, Marshal Weltin, Chad Reed's practice bike and other characters from the North Carolina moto scene. While the watch party was chaotic, even the wild Triple Crown format couldn't phase Ken Roczen, who is absolutely on a roll right now, with Eli Tomac in hot pursuit. Does this mean we're finally in for the Roczen/Tomac championship battle we expected to see five years ago?

