Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
The Weege Show: Glendale Post Race

January 26, 2020 9:20am | by:

A supercross watch party broke out starring Phil Nicoletti, Marshal Weltin, Chad Reed's practice bike and other characters from the North Carolina moto scene. While the watch party was chaotic, even the wild Triple Crown format couldn't phase Ken Roczen, who is absolutely on a roll right now, with Eli Tomac in hot pursuit. Does this mean we're finally in for the Roczen/Tomac championship battle we expected to see five years ago?

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

