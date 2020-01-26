In the 250SX Class, Austin Forkner continued to add to his impressive Triple Crown stats as points leader Justin Cooper dealt with problems in the first two races. Cooper was able to rebound to win the third race but Forkner's victories in the first two races (1-1-3 finishes) bested the field. Unfortunately for GEICO Honda's Christian Craig, his night ended early for the third week in a row.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.