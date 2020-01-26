Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Watch: Glendale Highlights

January 26, 2020 8:00am
In the 250SX Class, Austin Forkner continued to add to his impressive Triple Crown stats as points leader Justin Cooper dealt with problems in the first two races. Cooper was able to rebound to win the third race but Forkner's victories in the first two races (1-1-3 finishes) bested the field. Unfortunately for GEICO Honda's Christian Craig, his night ended early for the third week in a row.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 450SX Class, Ken Roczen held off Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac in the first race before the Honda HRC rider completed the first Triple Crown sweep.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

