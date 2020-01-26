The fourth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought us the first Triple Crown race of the championship.

In the 250SX Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner continued to cement his name at the top of several Triple Crown stat lists. After finishing 1-1-3, the 21-year-old took his second race win of the year. Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis finished 2-2-2 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman finished 4-4-6 for third overall.

In the 450SX Class, Honda HRC's Ken Roczen held off Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac in the first race before completing the first Triple Crown sweep, winning each race to take the first Triple Crown overall victory of his career. Tomac finished 2-2-3 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson finished 5-3-2 for third overall.

All six riders joined the post-race press conference together.