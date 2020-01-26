Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
The Conversation: Glendale Press Conference

January 26, 2020 11:00am

The fourth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought us the first Triple Crown race of the championship.

In the 250SX Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner continued to cement his name at the top of several Triple Crown stat lists. After finishing 1-1-3, the 21-year-old took his second race win of the year. Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis finished 2-2-2 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman finished 4-4-6 for third overall.

In the 450SX Class, Honda HRC's Ken Roczen held off Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac in the first race before completing the first Triple Crown sweep, winning each race to take the first Triple Crown overall victory of his career. Tomac finished 2-2-3 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson finished 5-3-2 for third overall.

All six riders joined the post-race press conference together.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

