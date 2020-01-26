Saturday Night Live: Glendale

For the first time since its addition to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, the first round of the Triple Crown took place in Glendale, AZ. The 450SX class has already seen three huge momentum shifts occur in just three rounds and it seemed we might be poised for another this week. With three races deciding the overall score at the end of the night, riders were hungry to get going when the first gate dropped.

The race itself will be remembered for the domination of Ken Roczen. The Honda HRC rider had good starts all night long and swept each race to take home his second win of the season. But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds for the German. Two full restarts were needed on the night unfortunately for rider injuries. The first was in main event two where Adam Cianciarulo drove a bit deep into turn one and clipped Justin Bogle causing Bogle to high-side and slam the deck. Bogle was knocked out cold and the red flag came out. Fortunately Bogle was able to get to the medical mule under his own power but he would be done for the night. The second red flag came in the third main event when Chris Blose fell hard in the whoops just a few laps in. Blose was down for quite a while as the medical team assessed him. He was eventually able to stand with some help and was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Team Owner Michael Lindsay confirmed that Blose sustained a concussion and a collapsed lung and there were concerns that he may have suffered a seizure while laying in the dirt on the track. Get well soon, Chris.