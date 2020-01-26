Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo was putting together a solid night of racing in his first Triple Crown race in the 450SX Class after finished of third and sixth in the first two races of the night. Cianciarulo was running third in the final race until a big crash in the whoops left the rookie unable to finish the night. The rookie missed a whoop with his front tire, then went over the bars and landed hard on his back on the face of the final whoop.

“Great night of racing until the last few laps!” Cianciarulo said on Instagram. “Had a weird kick in the whoops and the rest was history. I got checked out and it’s nothing serious—so I’m pumped on that. Really sore to say the least, though. I appreciate everyone reaching out! Good times ahead. ?"

Fox Racing’s Pete Fox posted a replay of the incident last night: