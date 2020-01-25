Results Archive
Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Fox Sports Today at 2 EST

January 25, 2020 10:20am | by:
Returning for its sixth year, Red Bull Straight Rhythm is an evolution of the sport of supercross, where riders race dirt bikes head-to-head on an “unwound” track with no turns.  The best-of-three racing pits some of the best riders in the world against each other on a ½-mile straight rhythm section. The competition will be host to an all two-stroke field including a 250cc class, a 125cc class and new for this year, a special exhibition race for two gargantuan 500cc two-strokes, expertly wrestled down the course by Tyler Bowers and Travis Pastrana (who returns to the event for the first time since 2014!). The race will be a throwback synonymous with the fun, retro-styled, Golden Era of Motocross that only the 1990’s/early 2000’s could deliver. Be sure to watch all the action from Red Bull Straight Rhythm on FOX  this Saturday, January 25th at 11:00amPT/2:00pm ET as part of the Red Bull Signature Series.

This is a re-air of action that was shown live on Red Bull TV in October. If you missed any of the action, this is the perfect way to catch it all.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Date: Saturday, January 25th

Timing: 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

Network: Fox (NOT FS1. Fox network)

Length: 90-minute highlight program 

 

