Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Round four of the series also provides us the first round of the Triple Crown in 2020. Earlier this week, we examined the Triple Crown races from the last two seasons to see if there were any predictive trends coming into this week. Most notably was how good Austin Forkner is at these races. After crashing out of second place and back to 17th last week at Anaheim 2, Forkner needs to rebound in a big way this week. Speaking of rebounding, Christian Craig had a bit of a run in with Dylan Ferrandis that ended his night at A2. Maybe you heard about it? Craig has now had back-to-back weeks of tough luck but has been blazing fast along the way. Craig won in Glendale back in 2016 and will be looking to forget about last week’s events with the winner’s trophy.

In the 450SX class, the red backgrounds now sit on Ken Roczen’s HRC Honda. Previous point’s leader Justin Barcia came home ninth last week and now sits just three points off the German. Eli Tomac’s 28th career win moves him to just five back of the leader with each rider in the top three now having one win on the season.