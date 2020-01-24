Jason Weigandt walks and talks through some of his local race shops while explaining the key element to the early races—chasing settings. From Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen to Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo, everyone is chasing the changes from the start of practice to the time it really matters: in the main event. That will only get more chaotic with this weekend's triple crown format. Enjoy the races!

