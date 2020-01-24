Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Glendale Supercross Preview

January 24, 2020 1:35pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through some of his local race shops while explaining the key element to the early races—chasing settings. From Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen to Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo, everyone is chasing the changes from the start of practice to the time it really matters: in the main event. That will only get more chaotic with this weekend's triple crown format. Enjoy the races!

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.

Visit Race Tech Suspension at www.racetech.com to learn more about their gold valves.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now