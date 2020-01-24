Racerhead #4

WEBB/DV/MARTY (Matthes)

Fun PulpMX Show this past Monday night with Weege coming in studio along with the new guy at Racer X (Kellen...something or another) and Kris Keefer. Hey, with Keefer just getting hired here also, it was an all-Racer X show, which I just put together right now. Anyway, we had some compelling interviews on the show, and first up was Martin Davalos who told us that he's pleased with his ride at Anaheim 2 and that he and his team has figured some things out with the clutch on his KTM to help him with the starts going forward. He also said that yes, Red Bull KTM could move him up to the factory team as per the team’s deal with Team Tedder KTM. Davalos played down the speed he's shown and also made fun of himself for crashing at Anaheim 1 when he sent his bike flipping over a berm.

AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb joined us later on and said that he couldn't believe he pulled off that third at the first round. As for St. Louis, he talked about how he just couldn't get it going as his sickness lingered. Cooper's a great interview. He really lays it out there including telling us that, yeah, he knows he's not that good in the whoops and although they tested and changed some things to his bike this year to help with that, him and his team are back to his 2019 settings. Of course since Cooper is often able to fix the problem in the whoops by just jumping through them in the main when the track is hammered, he doesn't want to put himself behind the 8-ball so badly in practice each week. So, he and his team will keep trying to figure out the solution to the whoops.

Friend of the show David Vuillemin came on to talk about the Craig/Ferrandis incident from his perspective, which is as the coach of Ferrandis. DV being DV, he had us laughing as he talked about being a French rider in SX when he raced, how Dylan's move was going to overshadow an amazing race by him and how Weege got him in trouble with Dylan after his win at Seattle last year. DV says that even though Dylan took his first-ever supercross win in Seattle last year, he wasn't actually happy with Dylan's riding that night. He thinks A2 was actually Dylan's best supercross race ever (Dylan reached a heart rate of 193 in the race, the highest DV has ever seen him hit) but it is certainly overshadowed by the Craig incident.